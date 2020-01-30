Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.19. Tilly’s reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.19 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TLYS shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Pivotal Research lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,385. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. The company has a market cap of $256.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 60,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 26.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 43.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com