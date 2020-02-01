Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) to post $172.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.85 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $170.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $619.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $618.67 million to $620.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $651.51 million, with estimates ranging from $636.87 million to $663.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.19 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Pivotal Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 453,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $13.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 490,929 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 37,061 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

