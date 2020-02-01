Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $674.74 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) will announce sales of $674.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $703.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $633.48 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $807.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $772.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.39 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Triumph Group by 448.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,948,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Triumph Group by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 3,642.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000.

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,878. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.83.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com