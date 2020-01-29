Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) will report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for United Continental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $1.13. United Continental posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Continental will report full-year earnings of $12.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $13.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $14.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $15.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Continental.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. United Continental’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UAL. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $77.05. 6,169,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,762. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. United Continental has a 12 month low of $76.55 and a 12 month high of $96.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.54 and a 200-day moving average of $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in United Continental during the third quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in United Continental during the second quarter worth about $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in United Continental by 218.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in United Continental by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in United Continental during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Continental (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com