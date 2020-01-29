Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) to announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

WST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WST. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $155.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $98.60 and a 52 week high of $159.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com