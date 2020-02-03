Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.79. WNS posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. WNS had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WNS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in WNS by 64.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 154,228 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter worth $6,940,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 267,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 105,806 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 417,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,599,000 after buying an additional 97,613 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 373,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,693,000 after buying an additional 75,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WNS traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.87. The company had a trading volume of 49,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,562. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $48.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

