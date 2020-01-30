Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) will post sales of $4.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.80 million and the lowest is $4.40 million. Aduro BioTech reported sales of $2.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full-year sales of $18.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $19.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.82 million, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aduro BioTech.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 544.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.64%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair cut shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aduro BioTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.92.

Shares of Aduro BioTech stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,192. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $119.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.49. Aduro BioTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of Aduro BioTech stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $87,240.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,776.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 80,880 shares of company stock worth $96,020 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADRO. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Aduro BioTech by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 23,778 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Aduro BioTech by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Aduro BioTech by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 26,833 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aduro BioTech (ADRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com