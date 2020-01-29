Zacks: Brokerages Expect Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) will report $550,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $600,000.00. Akoustis Technologies reported sales of $320,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year sales of $4.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $6.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $38.10 million, with estimates ranging from $15.80 million to $69.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.59 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,843.77% and a negative return on equity of 105.40%.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $7.40 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

AKTS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 348,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.44. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $258,657 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 47,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

