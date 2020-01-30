Zacks: Brokerages Expect AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) will announce ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). AMAG Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($2.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.19). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.54% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. The firm had revenue of $84.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAG. Piper Jaffray Companies cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 270,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,534. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 30,466 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $344,570.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 8,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $75,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 72,466 shares of company stock valued at $745,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

