Zacks: Brokerages Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.80 Million

Equities analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) to report sales of $111.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $111.60 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $417.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.30 million to $419.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $489.85 million, with estimates ranging from $483.70 million to $496.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE:AMK traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 72,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,126. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,215,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,061,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,388,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

