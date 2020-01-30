Zacks: Brokerages Expect AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. AxoGen reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.82%.

AXGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of AXGN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,774. The company has a market cap of $503.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $25.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 8.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 17.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AxoGen by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

