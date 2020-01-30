Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.08. Cedar Fair posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 528.93%. The business had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on FUN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 3,640.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,556 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 63,986 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,964,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,675,000 after purchasing an additional 656,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

