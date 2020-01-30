Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, Director John Gary Potthoff bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,707.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 87,075 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,690 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 309,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 263,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 100,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CEMI opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $69.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.58. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com