Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Post Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.13. Cintas posted earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $8.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $9.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 3,945.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,464,000 after purchasing an additional 137,541 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 399.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 747.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.96. The company had a trading volume of 304,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,518. Cintas has a 1 year low of $181.17 and a 1 year high of $287.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.34.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

