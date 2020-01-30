January 30, 2020
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) to Post $0.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franco Nevada’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Franco Nevada posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco Nevada will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Franco Nevada.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.73 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. Franco Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James set a $108.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Franco Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

Franco Nevada stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.31. 25,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,700. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.31. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 105.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Franco Nevada during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Franco Nevada by 316.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Franco Nevada by 125.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franco Nevada during the third quarter valued at $106,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

