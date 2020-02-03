Zacks: Brokerages Expect Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) will announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Globe Life’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Globe Life posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globe Life will report full year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $6.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Globe Life.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

In related news, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $2,473,250.00. Also, insider Bill Leavell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $1,978,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 113,669 shares of company stock valued at $11,271,558 in the last ninety days. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,144,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,278,000. SPF Beheer BV raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 919,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,805,000 after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,918,000 after purchasing an additional 324,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

GL stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,368. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $79.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

