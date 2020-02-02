Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) to announce earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.63. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $78.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.24 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg bought 2,293 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.22 per share, with a total value of $199,995.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,944.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $244,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,521,388.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,813. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 71.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $114.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 0.41. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $57.57 and a 52 week high of $117.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

