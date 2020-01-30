Zacks: Brokerages Expect Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Loop Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LOOP) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. Loop Industries also reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

Several research analysts have commented on LOOP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of LOOP opened at $10.17 on Friday. Loop Industries has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $396.62 million, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 88.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,031,000 after buying an additional 769,895 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the third quarter worth $246,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 177.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 406,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after buying an additional 259,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

