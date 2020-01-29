Zacks: Brokerages Expect McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for McEwen Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). McEwen Mining posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that McEwen Mining will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for McEwen Mining.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.67 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.41%.

MUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $4.20 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McEwen Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 43.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,680,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after buying an additional 1,710,351 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the third quarter worth $2,075,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 1,221,713 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 155.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,059,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 645,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,157,000 after buying an additional 466,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUX traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,905,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of -0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

