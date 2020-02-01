Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce sales of $163.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.34 million and the lowest is $163.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $153.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $624.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $624.00 million to $624.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $722.92 million, with estimates ranging from $705.70 million to $740.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.83.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total transaction of $3,013,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 389,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,728,850.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,948 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total value of $470,589.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 323,768 shares in the company, valued at $51,683,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,933 shares of company stock worth $44,502,213 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 54,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $7.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.17. The stock had a trading volume of 460,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,700. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.52. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $184.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.95%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

