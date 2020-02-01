Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full year earnings of ($3.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.63) to ($1.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ocugen.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OCGN shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

In related news, Director Junge Zhang acquired 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.27 per share, with a total value of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 215,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,071.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri acquired 406,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $138,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,196,000 shares of company stock worth $421,790 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

OCGN stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.71.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

