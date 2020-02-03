Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to announce $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Paychex reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.72. The stock had a trading volume of 844,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,831. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.87. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $70.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

