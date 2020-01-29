Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Ryder System posted earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

R has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:R traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.80. 528,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,668. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $67.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ryder System announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith purchased 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.63 per share, with a total value of $100,027.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,543.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,337,000 after acquiring an additional 440,942 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 22.6% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,269,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,335,000 after acquiring an additional 418,038 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the second quarter worth approximately $7,124,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,562,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

