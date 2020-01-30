Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Sealed Air posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 135.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEE. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. Sealed Air has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $47.13.

In related news, CFO James M. Sullivan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $193,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,812,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,564,000 after buying an additional 323,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,067,000 after buying an additional 57,933 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 693,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,773,000 after buying an additional 47,354 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 631,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,199,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $18,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

