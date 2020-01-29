Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to announce earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $621,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,372 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,696.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 192,049 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,029,000 after acquiring an additional 87,338 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 309.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 62,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 47,240 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 529,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,723,000 after acquiring an additional 36,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

SLAB stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

