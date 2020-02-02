Zacks: Brokerages Expect Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) will post $125.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.00 million and the highest is $126.10 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will report full-year sales of $518.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $519.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $558.38 million, with estimates ranging from $535.10 million to $577.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Twin River Worldwide.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Twin River Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.55 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen started coverage on Twin River Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $252,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,654.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twin River Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twin River Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRWH traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.65. 136,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. Twin River Worldwide has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $33.98.

