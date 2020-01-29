Zacks: Brokerages Expect Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $830.84 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) will report sales of $830.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $822.70 million and the highest is $849.50 million. Varian Medical Systems reported sales of $741.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Varian Medical Systems.

VAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.86.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $182,213.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,145.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $636,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,045 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 75.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.68. 524,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.97. Varian Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $103.92 and a 52-week high of $150.06.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

