Zacks: Brokerages Set $10.00 Target Price for Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Check Cap an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CHEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Check Cap in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Check Cap in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check Cap stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,026 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 19.16% of Check Cap worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Check Cap stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.12. 700 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. Check Cap has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.16.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Research analysts expect that Check Cap will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

