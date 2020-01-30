Zacks: Brokerages Set $15.40 Price Target for EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $15.40 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given EHang an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EH opened at $12.27 on Friday. EHang has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

