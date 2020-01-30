Zacks: Brokerages Set $3.75 Price Target for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT)

Shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $3.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hunt Companies Finance Trust an industry rank of 222 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 45,222 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

HCFT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 29,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,051. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 26.74, a quick ratio of 26.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $77.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hunt Companies Finance Trust will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.77%.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hunt Companies Finance Trust (HCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com