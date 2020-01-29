Zacks: Brokerages Set $7.08 Price Target for BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the six brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. BEST’s rating score has improved by 9.1% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $7.08 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given BEST an industry rank of 186 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEST. ValuEngine lowered BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BEST in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of BEST opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. BEST has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -55.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. BEST had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BEST will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of BEST by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 558,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BEST during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in BEST during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in BEST during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in BEST by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 433,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 35,633 shares during the period. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

