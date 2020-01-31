Zacks: Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Given $22.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $22.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.83) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cabaletta Bio an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CABA stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

