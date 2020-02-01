Zacks: Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) Given $1.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $1.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.22) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chanticleer an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BURG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BURG opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Chanticleer has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Chanticleer had a negative return on equity of 115.43% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chanticleer will post -1 EPS for the current year.

About Chanticleer

There is no company description available for Chanticleer Holdings Inc

