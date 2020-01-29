Zacks: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Citi Trends an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CTRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Citi Trends stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.12. 119,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,141. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $266.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $183.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 2,100 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $43,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 4,772.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 300,216 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

