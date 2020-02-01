Zacks: Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Given $13.17 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Citizens Community Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 67% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $13.17 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.26 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Citizens Community Bancorp an industry rank of 174 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,557. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.43. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $15.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 298,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com