Zacks: Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Consol Energy’s rating score has declined by 11.3% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $22.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consol Energy an industry rank of 222 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CEIX. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Consol Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

NYSE CEIX opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Consol Energy has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $38.74.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $301.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.95 million. Consol Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Consol Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Consol Energy news, Director John T. Mills acquired 4,000 shares of Consol Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 164.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Consol Energy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Consol Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Consol Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Consol Energy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

