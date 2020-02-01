Zacks: ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Given $25.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $25.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($1.25) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ConturaEnergyInc . an industry rank of 222 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CTRA has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

CTRA opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. ConturaEnergyInc . has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($2.77). The firm had revenue of $525.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $551,150.00. Also, CEO David J. Stetson bought 7,500 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $55,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $170,625.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the third quarter valued at $103,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the second quarter valued at $260,000.

About ConturaEnergyInc .

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

