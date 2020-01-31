Zacks: Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $25.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.28 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Graham an industry rank of 207 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

In related news, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $34,931.39. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Graham by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Graham by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Graham by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Graham by 16.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 73,793 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Graham in the second quarter valued at $1,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHM stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. Graham has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $190.94 million, a PE ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.25). Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Graham will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Graham’s payout ratio is 86.27%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

