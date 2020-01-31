Zacks: Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Greenlight Capital Re an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLRE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.42. 230,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,120. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $352.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $12.60.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.58 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 10.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLRE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 290.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

