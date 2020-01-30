Zacks: GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.17 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s rating score has declined by 15.4% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $10.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S an industry rank of 13 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AVAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.98. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the second quarter valued at $120,000. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com