Zacks: Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Given $27.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $27.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Guaranty Federal Bancshares an industry rank of 107 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.70% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GFED traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 17.99%. Equities analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

