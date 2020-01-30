Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRAWFORD & CO. is a worldwide diversified services firm organized which provides claims services, risk management services, disability managment, risk control services and risk management information services to insurance companies, self-insured corporations and governmental entities. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Crawford & Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE:CRD.B opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. Crawford & Company has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $254.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crawford & Company will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crawford & Company (CRD.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com