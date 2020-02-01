Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of FS Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered FS Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut FS Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of FSBW stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.72. The company had a trading volume of 31,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,340. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $46.04 and a 52-week high of $64.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $243.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.08.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.15 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 20.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

In other news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $125,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,052 shares of company stock worth $192,944 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

