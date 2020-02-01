Zacks Investment Research Downgrades J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.50.

NASDAQ:JJSF traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.84. 159,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,457. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $148.43 and a one year high of $196.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.97. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.32.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.09). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $311.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

In other news, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total value of $260,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $365,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 24.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com