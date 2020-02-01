Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KRP. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.22. 392,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.69%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -840.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $11,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

