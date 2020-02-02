Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,924. The company has a quick ratio of 407.43, a current ratio of 407.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. Research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 89.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 179.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com