Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pfenex Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing proteins. The company’s lead product candidate is PF582, a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis, for the potential treatment of patients with retinal diseases. It leverages its Pf?nex Expression Technology (TM) platform to build a pipeline of product candidates and preclinical products under development including other biosimilars, as well as vaccines, generics and next generation biologics. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pfenex in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.58.

Shares of Pfenex stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.72. 178,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,019. Pfenex has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $13.95.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Lucy sold 3,000 shares of Pfenex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $31,140.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pfenex by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pfenex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Pfenex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfenex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pfenex by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

