Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) to Sell

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,385. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $18.20.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Research analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 87,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

