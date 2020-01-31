Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

PDS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Precision Drilling from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.99.

Shares of NYSE:PDS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. 683,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,395. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $338.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.47. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 666,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 115,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 53,250.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 31,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,014,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 449,089 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,041 shares during the period. 36.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

