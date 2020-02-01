Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on REDU. Credit Suisse Group lowered RISE Education Cayman from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded RISE Education Cayman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised RISE Education Cayman from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of RISE Education Cayman stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 10,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $374.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. RISE Education Cayman has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.52 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 8.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,664,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 142,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 117.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 238,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 115.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 52,822 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 13.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

